Mpox alert: AIIMS Delhi issues guidelines for treating suspected cases amid global concern

AIIMS has issued a directive to flag patients exhibiting fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed Mpox cases for immediate assessment.

Medical staff are instructed to look for key symptoms including fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and characteristic skin lesions.

Suspected Mpox patients should be promptly placed in a designated isolation area to minimize contact with other patients and staff. AIIMS Delhi has designated beds AB-7, numbers 33, 34, 35, and 36 for this purpose.

According to the advisory, these beds will be allocated to Mpox patients based on recommendations from the emergency chief medical officer and managed by the medicine department.

Officials of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) should be notified when a suspected Mpox case is identified.They can be contacted at 8745011784.

The IDSP team must receive the patient's details, brief history, clinical findings, and contact information.

Safdarjung Hospital has been designated for the management and treatment of Mpox patients. Any suspected cases should be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

AIIMS management has arranged a dedicated ambulance for transporting patients to Safdarjung Hospital.

Emergency staff must inform the ambulance coordinator at 8929683898 to arrange the transfer of suspected Mpox patients.

Strict infection control measures must be followed in handling all patients.

Staff are required to use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with suspected cases.

Proper documentation of patient details, symptoms, and the referral process is mandatory, as outlined in the AIIMS notification.