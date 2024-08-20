‘Not safe’: Jaipur woman doctor fears Kolkata redux

JAIPUR: Amidst the nationwide outrage over the rape and brutal murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata, a female resident doctor at Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur has made serious allegations against a fellow resident doctor late on Sunday night. The female doctor expressed fears that she might be at risk of a similar fate.
In a post shared within a doctors’ group, the woman doctor in Jaipur detailed the harassment she has faced and wrote, “A resident doctor at the college views women as objects.
He is a womaniser. I am gathering the courage to expose his true nature. I do not feel safe at my workplace because he has threatened me with serious harm. He has political connections.
Should I wait until something terrible happens? It could be anything—from rape to murder. If anything bad happens to me, he will be entirely responsible. I want action against such criminals. I do not want to become the next Abhaya or Nirbhaya.”
The post has caused shockwaves within the medical community in Rajasthan, prompting the college administration to inform the police late on Sunday night.
WhatsApp message
SHO of the SMS College Police Station Sudheer Upadhyay said, “The matter came to light after the woman sent a message to an internal WhatsApp group of the resident doctors. After getting a screenshot of that message, the principal of the college reported the matter to the police last night as she refused to file a case. She is currently staying with her family and is safe.”