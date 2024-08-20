‘Not safe’: Jaipur woman doctor fears Kolkata redux

JAIPUR: Amidst the nationwide outrage over the rape and brutal murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata, a female resident doctor at Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur has made serious allegations against a fellow resident doctor late on Sunday night. The female doctor expressed fears that she might be at risk of a similar fate.

In a post shared within a doctors’ group, the woman doctor in Jaipur detailed the harassment she has faced and wrote, “A resident doctor at the college views women as objects.

He is a womaniser. I am gathering the courage to expose his true nature. I do not feel safe at my workplace because he has threatened me with serious harm. He has political connections.