Rahul Gandhi visits family of Dalit youth killed in Raebareli

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, arrived in his parliamentary constituency Raebareli, on Tuesday to pay a visit to the family of a 22-year-old Dalit youth, who was shot dead in Pichhwaria village in the district on August 11.

The incident took place after the deceased reportedly had an altercation with one Vishal Singh of the same village.

The Congress MP spent around 10 minutes with the bereaved family and assured them that he would keep pressing for their justice.

After meeting the victim’s family, Rahul Gandhi said the people who had gathered at the house of the bereaved family wanted justice because a Dalit youth was killed.

He criticized the local police authorities and accused the Superintendent of Police (SP) of shielding the main accused. He added that the bereaved family was being threatened but no action had been taken so far.

“The SP is protecting the mastermind but we will not allow this to continue. The family of the deceased will get justice," said the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition.