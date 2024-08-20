Rahul Gandhi visits family of Dalit youth killed in Raebareli

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, arrived in his parliamentary constituency Raebareli, on Tuesday to pay a visit to the family of a 22-year-old Dalit youth, who was shot dead in Pichhwaria village in the district on August 11.
The incident took place after the deceased reportedly had an altercation with one Vishal Singh of the same village.
The Congress MP spent around 10 minutes with the bereaved family and assured them that he would keep pressing for their justice.
After meeting the victim’s family, Rahul Gandhi said the people who had gathered at the house of the bereaved family wanted justice because a Dalit youth was killed.
He criticized the local police authorities and accused the Superintendent of Police (SP) of shielding the main accused. He added that the bereaved family was being threatened but no action had been taken so far.
“The SP is protecting the mastermind but we will not allow this to continue. The family of the deceased will get justice," said the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition.
“The police are arresting small fries. I want every section of society to get equal respect and justice in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.
Rahul Gandhi also shared details of his conversation with the mother of the deceased. He said that he was told by the mother that the younger brother of the deceased was a barber and he was being harassed by a group of people who refused to pay for their services every time they visited the shop.
The situation escalated when Arjun confronted them and sought the payment leading to his murder.
“We will not step back until justice is served to the family. This is a clear-cut injustice and this needs to be rectified. What punishment is to be given is up to the court but I can put pressure and I will not step back,” Rahul added.
Rahul Gandhi landed at Fursatganj airstrip in the adjoining Amethi district around 1 pm and from there he headed to Nasirabad village in Raebareli where the killing had happened.
Arjun Pasi was shot dead allegedly after an altercation with some locals. The district police had registered a case against 12 individuals including seven named suspects. Six of them have been arrested but Vishal Singh, the prime accused remains at large.
Earlier, a Samajwadi Party delegation, led by its Mohanlalganj MP RK Chaudhury, had also visited the victim’s family.