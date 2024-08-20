Nation

Rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan, Alwar town receives highest downpour

According to the Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain was recorded at some places in the state during the last 24 hours up to 8:30 am on August 20.
Representative Image
Representative Image File Photo
PTI

JAIPUR: Rain continued to lash various districts of Rajasthan, with Bansur in Alwar receiving the highest downpour of 127 mm in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, light to moderate rain were recorded at some places in the state during the last 24 hours up to 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The weather office also reported heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in the Alwar district during the same period.

In addition to Bansur, which recorded 127 mm of rainfall, Behror, Khairthal, and Mandawar in Alwar, Rajakheda in Dholpur, Gangapur in Sawai Madhopur, Weir in Bharatpur and Paota in Jaipur received between 10 mm and 80 mm of rain, the Met centre said.

The highest maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sangaria (Hanumangarh) in the last 24 hours, it added.

Downpour
Bansur
Alwar town

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com