Rajiv Gandhi brought India to 21st century with unprecedented contribution: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying that he ignited hope in crores of Indians and brought India to the 21st century with his "unprecedented contribution".

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at his memorial Veer Bhumi here.

"A compassionate personality, a symbol of harmony and goodwill. Papa, your teachings are my inspiration and your dreams for India are my own, I will fulfil them taking your memories with me," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

India's youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi held office from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by a suicide bomber of the LTTE in 1991. In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said today the country is celebrating 'Sadbhavana Diwas'.

"Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. He ignited a ray of hope in crores of Indians and brought India to the 21st century with his unprecedented contribution," Kharge said.

"His many pleasant initiatives such as lowering the voting age to 18 years, strengthening Panchayati Raj, telecom and IT revolution, computerisation programme, peace accords, women empowerment, universal vaccination programme and new education policy with emphasis on inclusive education brought about transformational changes in the country," the Congress chief said.

"We pay our heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Rajiv Gandhi's was a short but very consequential political life.

The March 1985 budget in which he played a key role heralded a new approach to the economic policy, Ramesh said.

The manifesto for the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, on which Rajiv Gandhi spent long hours a few weeks before his tragic assassination, provided the foundations for the Rao-Manmohan Singh reforms of June-July 1991, he said.