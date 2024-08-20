RSS linked ex-BJP general secretary Ram Madhav appointed party election in-charge for J&K assembly polls

NEW DELHI: BJP's former general secretary Ram Madhav was appointed as election in-charge of the party for assembly elections in J&K. The BJP has also made union minister G Kishen Reddy the second in charge for upcoming J&K assembly elections in J&K along with Madhav.

Ram Madhav, who is deeply associated with the RSS, had handled Jammu and Kashmir political affairs in the past as well.

Considered to be a sharp poll strategist with deep experience in reading the people's pulse during the polls, he has served as the national general secretary of the BJP and now is a member of the National Executive of the RSS.

He is credited with authoring a few books including the latest one titled "Uneasy Neighbours: India and China after Fifty Years of the War".

Madhav has been editor of the Bharatiya Pragna, a monthly English of Pragna Bharati. He had also worked as a journalist for over 20 years with RSS-sponsored publications.

He is a member of the Board of Governors of India Foundation and also a mentor at the Vision India Foundation - a New Delhi-based think tank on public leadership. Madhav also served as the national spokesperson of the RSS from 2003 to 2014. The appointment of Madhav as election in-charge of J&K reflects growing coordination between BJP and the RSS again.