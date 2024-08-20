RSS to hold All India Coordination Meeting in Kerala

NEW DELHI: Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (All India Coordination Meeting) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been scheduled to be organised this year at Palakkad in left-ruled state Kerala from August 31 to September 2.
This three-day Akhil Bharatiya Baithak is generally organised once a year. In September 2023, it was organised in Pune, Maharashtra. Sunil Ambekar, chief publicity in-charge of RSS, said on Tuesday “In the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, key office-bearers of various Sangh-inspired organisations, participate as per invitation".
He said that all these organisations are active with democratic methods in various fields of social life through constructive activities for social transformation.
"During this meeting, activists of Sangh-inspired organisations will share information and exchange experiences about their respective work. In this meeting, there will be discussion on various issues of national interest in the present scenario, recent important happenings and planning regarding the various dimensions of social change," he further added.
He said that all organisations will talk about the measures for increasing mutual cooperation and coordination on various subjects.
RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six Sah-Sarkaryawah and other senior office-bearers, will participate in this meeting. Ambekar said that along with Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, national president, Organising Secretary and important office-bearers of 32 Sangh inspired organisations will participate in this meeting.