RSS to hold All India Coordination Meeting in Kerala

NEW DELHI: Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (All India Coordination Meeting) of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been scheduled to be organised this year at Palakkad in left-ruled state Kerala from August 31 to September 2.

This three-day Akhil Bharatiya Baithak is generally organised once a year. In September 2023, it was organised in Pune, Maharashtra. Sunil Ambekar, chief publicity in-charge of RSS, said on Tuesday “In the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak, key office-bearers of various Sangh-inspired organisations, participate as per invitation".

He said that all these organisations are active with democratic methods in various fields of social life through constructive activities for social transformation.