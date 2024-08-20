Silkyara tunnel revival on track: Drift tunnel set for completion in 10 days

NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), the executing agency, is constructing drift tunnels under expert supervision to remove the debris accumulated inside the tunnel.

According to Rajesh Panwar, Project Manager at Navayuga Engineering, the company contracted for the tunnel's construction, "Following the solidification of the debris, excavation of the drift tunnel is being carried out with caution. If all goes as planned, vehicular movement after the clearance of debris is expected to be possible within two months at most."

"We're pleased to see that the tunnel construction, which was hindered for an extended period following the accident, has regained momentum and is now advancing swiftly," noted officials, who are hopeful about the project's progress.

On November 12 last year, a landslide occurred in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel on the Yamunotri Highway, part of the Char Dham Road Project, trapping 41 workers inside the tunnel.

After an intense 17-day rescue operation involving top agencies and relief teams from around the world, all workers were safely rescued. Since then, debris from the landslide on the Silkyara side of the tunnel has been hindering its construction.