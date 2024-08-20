TDP to take Muslim view on Waqf Bill

NEW DELHI: As the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to hold its first meeting on August 22, the largest ally of the NDA government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday said that it has begun consultations with all communities, including Muslims, about their views and concerns on the contentious legislation.

Speaking to this newspaper, TDP Parliamentary party leader and JPC member Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said that the party will take the views of the minority and other communities and place it before the 31-member JPC.

“We will listen to all viewpoints and present them before the party first. Then it will be placed before the JPC. Everyone has to be on the same page on the bill,” he added.

The TDP was in a tight spot after Muslim minority leaders of the party raised objections to at least 40 sections of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes sweeping changes in the Waqf Act 1995. Asked about objections raised by Muslim leaders, Devarayalu said, “All voices will be taken into consideration”.

He said that the government was not consulted prior to the introduction of the Bill in Lok Sabha. “Like all other MPs, we also received the bill a day before it was tabled in the House,” he said.