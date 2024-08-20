Four-year-old girls sexually assaulted by school staff in Maharashtra; three cops suspended amid massive protests

Two nursery students, both aged four, were sexually assaulted by a cleaning staff at a reputed school in Thane district triggering a massive protest on Tuesday.

Protesters brought local train services to a halt for several hours at Badlapur railway station. The protesters also blocked major roads and highways and pelted stones at the police. A protest held outside the school where the incident occurred saw the protesters demand harsh punishment for the accused.

The incident, according to reports, occurred last week. The parents came to know about the abuse on August 18 following which they lodged a police complaint.

The 24-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday.

According to TOI, the school administration on Monday suspended the principal, class teacher and female attendant, holding them responsible for the incident.

It was only after the District Women and Child Welfare Department intervened, that police registered a case under the POCSO Act, the report said.

A call for Badlapur bandh has been given by several organisations to protest against the incident.