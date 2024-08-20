Four-year-old girls sexually assaulted by school staff in Maharashtra; three cops suspended amid massive protests

Two nursery students, both aged four, were sexually assaulted by a cleaning staff at a reputed school in Thane district triggering a massive protest on Tuesday.
Protesters brought local train services to a halt for several hours at Badlapur railway station. The protesters also blocked major roads and highways and pelted stones at the police. A protest held outside the school where the incident occurred saw the protesters demand harsh punishment for the accused.
The incident, according to reports, occurred last week. The parents came to know about the abuse on August 18 following which they lodged a police complaint.
The 24-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday.
According to TOI, the school administration on Monday suspended the principal, class teacher and female attendant, holding them responsible for the incident.
It was only after the District Women and Child Welfare Department intervened, that police registered a case under the POCSO Act, the report said.
A call for Badlapur bandh has been given by several organisations to protest against the incident.
Amid massive protests, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the case.
"The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for the dereliction of duty have been issued," Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.
The state government has already ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the case will be fast-tracked, and a special public prosecutor will be appointed.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that school management has links to BJP leaders.
He demanded a fast-track trial and speedy justice in the case.
"The case should be fast-tracked, and the victims should be ensured speedy justice," he told reporters.
Taking a jibe at BJP's response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, he said that politics was being done over crime against women by targeting certain states.
(With inputs from PTI)