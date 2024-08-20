UP Tourism to enlist students as guides for foreign tourists at Maha Kumbh

LUCKNOW: With preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh on the banks of the Sangam early next year underway in full swing, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has decided to enlist promising school and college students to serve as guides for the anticipated large number of international tourists.

The tourism department is gearing up to establish contact with select schools in Prayagraj to choose students who have completed class 12 and are proficient in spoken English.

According to sources within the department, senior officials will select these students and provide free training to them as guides. The selected students will receive an honorarium, a guide’s license, and a certificate for their service during the Maha Kumbh, potentially enabling them to pursue a career in this field in the future if they choose.

Sources indicate that 100 students have already volunteered to work as guides for the Maha Kumbh. The department plans to bring in trained guides from Delhi to provide language training to these students, covering foreign languages such as German, French, Russian, and more, to facilitate better communication with tourists.

Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh noted that during the previous Kumbh in 2019, out of the 24 crore pilgrims, 25 lakh were international tourists who attended the fair from around the globe. This time, the number is expected to increase. Consequently, this initiative is being undertaken to ensure the adequate availability of guide services.