Vijayvargiya’s ‘civil war’ remark triggers uproar

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has kicked up a political row with his statement about civil war happening in the country after 30 years due to fast happening demographic changes.

“I recently met a retired military officer, who told me that there will be a civil war in the country after 30 years. He said that 30 years from now, us (Hindus) won’t be able to live here, keeping in mind the fast demographic changes happening in the country. We’ve to work on making the word Hindu strong urgently,” Vijayvargiya said.

He appealed to the entire community to unite for a stronger India, by saying goodbye to casteism. “All Hindu festivals need to be celebrated by the entire community instead of certain castes like the Brahmins or Kshatriyas,” he added.