West Bengal government forms SIT to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month.
Sources in Kolkata Police said that financial irregularities ranged from irregularities in the tender process in the hospital to the bio-medical waste tender process. Financial irregularities were also noticed during the purchase of medicines for the hospitals.
Allegations were levelled against the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh that he was involved in the entire irregular scam and that he created a racket of doctors who were involved in this scam.
The four-member SIT will be headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar. The SIT has been asked to submit its report within one month.
During the investigation, Kumar will be assisted by DIG Murshidabad Range Waquar Reza, DIG state CID Soma Das Mitra and Kolkata Police DC Central Indira Mukherjee.
The SIT was formed at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor.
This team has been tasked with investigating financial misconduct during Mr Ghosh's tenure, which has attracted significant controversy following the rape and murder of the junior doctor inside the hospital premises on August 9. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
Dr Ghosh has also come under fire for the alleged renovations of the rooms in the vicinity of the seminar hall where the victim’s body was found.
On August 12, amidst the increasing public outrage, he resigned from the post of principal of RGKMCH.
“I repeat, that by putting words in my mouth, certain selfish, dissenting individuals have turned this into a political game. I have never indulged in that,” he told media persons after submitting his resignation.
“Some people have called me pro-government. Yes, I am a government employee and I will carry out government duties till my last breath,” he added.
Dr Ghosh found himself at the receiving end of fierce criticism by fellow doctors, who took a vocal stance against his actions surrounding the incident on August 9 as well as his past controversies.
Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting, seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at workplaces.