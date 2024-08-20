West Bengal government forms SIT to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month.

Sources in Kolkata Police said that financial irregularities ranged from irregularities in the tender process in the hospital to the bio-medical waste tender process. Financial irregularities were also noticed during the purchase of medicines for the hospitals.

Allegations were levelled against the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh that he was involved in the entire irregular scam and that he created a racket of doctors who were involved in this scam.

The four-member SIT will be headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar. The SIT has been asked to submit its report within one month.

During the investigation, Kumar will be assisted by DIG Murshidabad Range Waquar Reza, DIG state CID Soma Das Mitra and Kolkata Police DC Central Indira Mukherjee.