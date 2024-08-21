Bharat bandh: Train services, road traffic disrupted; police lathi-charge protesters in Patna

The Bharat Bandh called by several groups on Wednesday to protest the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) elicited varied reactions across the country. While some regions saw significant disruptions, others remained largely unaffected, with the bandh receiving mixed support from different political and social organisations.

In Bihar, the bandh briefly disrupted vehicular traffic in some districts. While protesters disrupted train movement at Darbhanga and Buxar railway stations, police resorted to lathi-charge of protestors, who blocked movements of traffic on roads, including some national highways at several locations in Patna, Hajipur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad and Begusarai districts.

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and his supporters also came on the streets of Patna and other places in response to a Supreme Court ruling that allows sub-categorization within SC/ST reservations.

Talking to reporters in Purnea, Yadav said, "The NDA government at the Centre is against reservation to the SC/ST and other extremely backward classes. The Centre wants to snatch reservations given to SC/ST and other extremely backward classes."

Meanwhile, recruitment exams for police constables continued as scheduled, with the state government ensuring smooth transportation for candidates.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners of the INDIA bloc have extended their support to the bandh.

In Jharkhand, the bandh led to partial disruptions as public buses stayed off the roads and schools remained closed in several areas, including the state capital, Ranchi.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren cancelled his visit to Palamu due to the strike.

The state’s ruling alliance—comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)—backed the bandh, along with Left parties. Despite the support, the impact was uneven across the state, with some parts witnessing protests while others continued business as usual. Security was heightened at key locations to prevent any untoward incidents.