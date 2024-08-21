Bhopal Diary | Hindu outfit opposes India-Bangladesh T20 match

Saffron outfit Hindu Mahasabha is up in arms against Gwalior’s newly constructed Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium hosting the first T20 match of the upcoming India-Bangladesh cricket series on October 6. Striking common cause with the right wing Hindu outfit is veteran politician and ex-district BJP chief Raj Chaddha. They are opposing the match to protest the recent attack on Hindus in Bangladesh. It’s been 14 years since Gwalior hosted an international cricket match. In 2010, Sachin Tendulkar created history by scoring the first double century by a male cricketer in an ODI.

List of minister in-charges/guardian ministers of the 55 districts released recently by Dr Mohan Yadav government has a strong imprint of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Out of the three ministers, who’ve been assigned responsibility of the three districts forming his Guna LS constituency, two are his loyalists who joined BJP along with him in March 2020. While Govind Singh Rajput has been appointed minister-in-charge of Guna, another Scindia loyalist Pradumn Singh Tomar is the new guardian minister of Shivpuri. His third loyalist Tulsi Silawat is for Scindia’s home district Gwalior.

UNICEF has lauded Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s efforts to improve the menstrual health of adolescent girls in the central Indian state. In a post on the social media platform X, UNICEF praised the CM’s efforts. “We appreciate MP CM, Dr Mohan Yadav’s initiative to promote menstrual health among adolescents. `57.18 crores was transferred into the accounts of 19 lakh school-going girls in the state recently as part of the cash transfers scheme. UNICEF India is working with the Indian government to promote school hygiene and menstrual health awareness.”

