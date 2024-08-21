Call to expand scope of Manipur’s STAR Education programme

GUWAHATI: The grassroots impact and confidence of parents in a programme for the development of education in Manipur have made education department officers seek its expansion.
The Manipur government had tied up with NewGlobe, an international education support organisation that has a presence in several countries, to launch the programme System Transformation and Rejuvenation of Education or STAR Education. The idea was to introduce scientifically tested teaching methods to increase learning attainment at a faster pace to ensure children’s future is based on their ability rather than their socio-economic background.
Within a span of just two-and-a-half years since the programme was launched, enrollment in government schools increased by 45%. STAR Education has so far covered 32,000 students in 511 government schools.
At a conclave held in the Manipur capital Imphal on Wednesday, several Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and officers working under ZEOs suggested the expansion of the programme so that more teachers and students could be covered. The usefulness of STAR training made them bring their teams of academic inspectors and deputy inspectors along to gain mastery over school monitoring and support – nearly 95 officers of the department from all 16 districts of the state attended the training.
M Premchandra Singh, ZEO of Imphal East district, said STAR Education is designed to help students improve their learning abilities.
“The programme delivers researched and individually designed lesson plans and trains teachers, equipping them with the required skills and techniques to increase learning gains. We gathered here today to discuss the results so far and share feedback to improve the programme further,” he said.
During the conclave, district-wise performance data was presented, allowing for a detailed assessment of progress and challenges across the state. The event reinforced the critical role of ZEOs in driving learning improvements and achieving tangible outcomes.
Sonny Chungkham, Director of Policy and Partnerships at STAR Education, said, “We normally keep the department in the loop and submit our reports to it periodically. The ZEOs sought their greater involvement in the programme. They wanted us to conduct regular and direct interactions with them. This is because they want to frequently know about the programme’s progress – how the schools and the children are doing.”
He added, “In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, STAR Education reiterates its commitment to supporting the Manipur government in implementing national educational goals. This alignment is central to the organization’s mission, ensuring that all efforts are geared towards achieving the broader objectives set by the NEP.”
Sujatha Muthayya, Vice President, Asia, Policy & Partnership, NewGlobe, said STAR Education has seen increased confidence of parents consciously choosing government schools for the quality improvements they see.
Talking about the relevance of the training, she said, “It’s not mastery over content. We give them mastery over scientifically proven methods which are known to demonstrate results. STAR Education is making teachers confident and students more invested.”
She added, “Teachers now work in an environment of support, handholding, coaching and better performance. We create that enabling environment for them to be able to produce results. Parents are now keen on sending their children to government schools.”
STAR Education provides training and continued support to ensure that the educators possess the required skills for effective teaching and classroom management. The training is grounded in the science of learning and shaped by scientifically tested insights gleaned over a decade.