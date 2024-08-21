Gujarat govt reveals 134 teachers absent without authorised leaves

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government, during the opening day of the monsoon session, acknowledged that 134 teachers in the state are absent without authorised leave.

Ten teachers have already been dismissed and action is pending against the others.

The three-day session, the first since the Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections, saw the opposition challenging the government regarding absentee teachers and those living abroad.

During Wednesday's Vidhan Sabha session, Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi raised a question about how many teachers in Banaskantha and Patan talukas have been living abroad and receiving salaries as of August 10, 2024.

In response, the Education Minister provided details, prompting Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar to further question the government's action on absentee teachers in Gujarat's primary schools.

“The data revealed that 176 teachers have gone abroad, with mathematics and science teachers being the most frequently absent,” asked Parmar.

The Education Minister in response admitted that since 2019, 134 teachers have been absent without permission.

"70 teachers are on unofficial leave, and 60 have gone abroad. The claim that most mathematics teachers are on foreign trips is false, and no salaries have been paid to teachers on unauthorised leave," the minister further clarified.

Government data reveals that 12 government primary school teachers from Banaskantha district in North Gujarat have been abroad for over six months, along with 7 primary school teachers from Patan district, and one Granted secondary and higher secondary school teacher. Notices have been issued to nine of these teachers, while two have resigned and one has been forced to step down.

Notably, a recent case emerged involving Bhavna Patel, a Gujarat native and government primary school teacher, who, according to official records, resides in the US while continuing to draw her monthly salary without performing her duties.

Several similar cases have surfaced, where proxies were found working in place of the actual teachers on the payroll. This revelation has sparked questions from the opposition.