Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan, Jaipur records highest rainfall

JAIPUR: Monsoon activity continued in Rajasthan on Wednesday with heavy rains pounding many districts, including the capital Jaipur, in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department here said.

According to weather data in the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, some parts of western Rajasthan recorded rain, while some places in eastern Rajasthan witnessed rains along with thunderstorm.

During this period, heavy rains lashed some places in Jaipur, Dholpur and Jhalawar districts.

Jaipur tehsil was the wettest in the state recording a maximum rainfall of 85 mm, the data showed.

Apart from this, 78 mm rainfall was recorded in Rajakheda of Dholpur, 65 mm in Gangdhar of Jhalawar, 42 mm in Kushalgarh of Banswara and 30 mm in Bhopal Sagar of Chittorgarh.