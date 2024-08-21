Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' runs into controversy as SGPC demands ban

CHANDIGARH: The upcoming movie 'Emergency' in which Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut plays the role of Indira Gandhi has run into controversy, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanding that it be banned. Besides playing the lead role, Kangana has also directed the film.
The independent MP from Faridkot Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, also demanded a ban on the movie claiming that Sikhs have been portrayed 'wrongly' which may spread hatred against the community.
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale has been declared a 'Qaumi Shaheed' (community martyr) by the Akal Takht Sahib, but the film is carrying out 'character assassination' against him. He said that the government should file a case against Kangana for inciting religious sentiments of Sikhs.
Dhami alleged that it is clear from the released excerpts of the film that it has deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a 'deep conspiracy'. He said that on the one hand, the release of the film 'Punjab '95' on the life of Sikh human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra was not approved even after 85 cuts, while this film presenting 'false' facts about the Sikh community has been given clearance immediately.
Dhami alleged that there have been many such cases in the past when Sikh sentiments have been hurt due to misrepresentation of Sikh characters in films.
He called for the inclusion of Sikh members in the Central Board of Film Certification, claiming that biased decisions are being taken due to the absence of a Sikh member. He said that the SGPC had passed resolutions several times demanding that a Sikh representative be included in the Central Board of Film Certification, but it was not implemented.
Faridkot MP Khalsa alleged that Sikhs have been projected as separatists or terrorists in the film. "This film is a psychological attack to create hatred towards Sikhs among other communities," he claimed.