Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' runs into controversy as SGPC demands ban

Dhami alleged that it is clear from the released excerpts of the film that it has deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a 'deep conspiracy'. He said that on the one hand, the release of the film 'Punjab '95' on the life of Sikh human rights activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra was not approved even after 85 cuts, while this film presenting 'false' facts about the Sikh community has been given clearance immediately.

Dhami alleged that there have been many such cases in the past when Sikh sentiments have been hurt due to misrepresentation of Sikh characters in films.

He called for the inclusion of Sikh members in the Central Board of Film Certification, claiming that biased decisions are being taken due to the absence of a Sikh member. He said that the SGPC had passed resolutions several times demanding that a Sikh representative be included in the Central Board of Film Certification, but it was not implemented.

Faridkot MP Khalsa alleged that Sikhs have been projected as separatists or terrorists in the film. "This film is a psychological attack to create hatred towards Sikhs among other communities," he claimed.