Man-made activities triggered landslide at Teesta Dam's power station, say scientists

Experts opine that man-made activities induced a massive landslide on Tuesday morning in Sikkim's Balutar destroying the power station of 510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam and weather did not play any immediate role. Balutar is 20 km southwest of the capital city Gangtok.

A major chunk of the adjacent hills slid over the NHPC’s power station. The Stage 5 dam has been defunct after last year’s catastrophic Lhonak Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2024.

Experts feel last year's catastrophic tragedy which killed hundreds of people including army personnel and washed away vehicles and properties still reverberates through the region.

Reports suggest that there had been continuous incidents of minor slides of stones, and soil in the hills. Sources who visited the landslide site said there is a possibility that NHPC's massive construction work after last year's destruction might have destabilised the adjacent hills.

“Weather did not play any role in it as there was not much rainfall in the past two weeks,” said a source.