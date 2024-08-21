Manipur govt claims audio alleging CM Biren Singh's complicity in violence, arms misuse as 'doctored'

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government said a "doctored" audio clip containing the alleged voice of Chief Minister N Biren Singh was being circulated on social media by certain sections with a "malicious attempt" to incite communal violence or "derail the process of peace" initiated at multiple levels.

The government's remarks came in response to a three-part news report published by The Wire on Monday.

"Our social media analysis indicates that a coordinated and targeted campaign is underway, with numerous X (formerly Twitter) accounts sharing the audio with similar captions," Manipur's directorate of information and public relations said in a statement in response to The Wire's news report.

It also stated that Manipur Police were probing the matter and committed to uncovering the origins of this "defamatory campaign."

The government warned that legal action would be taken against all individuals and organisations involved in the conspiracy.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing unverified information. The restoration of peace and harmony amongst our communities is of utmost importance at this juncture, more than ever. The state government will not tolerate any action that threatens to disrupt the peace process."

Earlier, an FIR was registered with the Cyber Crime police station in Imphal when the audio clip surfaced on social media.

The ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which broke out on May 3 last year, left at least 226 people dead and some 60,000 others displaced.