MP goes digital, becomes 1st state to notify rules for serving summons, warrants online

For individuals (accused, witnesses, or complainants) unfamiliar with digital communication services, summons and warrants will continue to be served in the conventional manner by the staff of the respective police station.

Under the new rules, if a summons or warrant is sent via email to a known electronic address and there is no bounce back or error message from the mail server, it will be considered as effectively served.

In cases where summons are served via other electronic means, such as messaging applications, the acknowledgment will be included in the service report, which must detail the mobile number, messaging application used, and a screenshot or photo confirming delivery.

The rules clearly stipulate that in case any process is issued in cases relating to offences under Sections 64 to 71 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (45 of 2023) or offences against women or child, the officer-in-charge of the police station shall ensure that the identity of the victim is not revealed in any manner in course of service or execution.

Identity remains secret

The rules also specify that in cases that have offences under Sections 64 to 71 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (45 of 2023), or offences against women or children, the police station’s officer-in-charge must ensure the victim’s identity remains confidential during its service and execution.