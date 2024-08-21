Over 65 lakh CBSE, state board students failed to clear class X and XII exams in 2023: Report

The Ministry of Education’s review of the 2023 Secondary and Higher Secondary Boards highlighted key trends, including a significant gap between exam registration and pass rates.

Around 33.5 lakh Class X students did not progress to Class XI, either due to non-appearance or failure. This issue was more pronounced in Class XII, where 32.4 lakh students failed to complete their higher secondary education.

The performance gap between central and state board students was also notable. Central board students had failure rates of 6% for Class X and 12% for Class XII, while state board students faced higher rates at 16% and 18%, respectively.

The analysis, covering 59 examination boards, offered insights into student performance across different boards, mediums, and streams, revealing both progress and challenges in India’s educational landscape.

India’s 2023 examination system is vast, involving 59 boards, including three national-level and 56 state-level boards.

Of these, 41 boards manage both secondary and higher secondary exams, while 18 focus solely on one level.

A distinctive feature of India’s education system is the varied syllabi across boards.

While most adhere to the NCERT syllabus, six boards, including those in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, continue to follow their own curricula, highlighting ongoing debates about educational standardisation.

Exam durations also vary widely.

For Class X, exams can range from 8 days in Bihar to 34 days under CBSE. For Class XII, the range is broader, from 10 days in Bihar to 63 days in Punjab, reflecting the differences in structure and organisation across educational boards.

A significant development in 2023 was Karnataka’s decision to merge the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Board and PU (Pre-University) Board into a single entity, aiming to create a more cohesive framework and streamline secondary and higher secondary education in the state.

India’s examination system reflects the complexities of managing education across such a varied landscape.

Differences in syllabi, exam durations, and recent changes in board structures underscore these challenges.

Language choice also played a significant role in exam performance.

Hindi and English were the most popular mediums, with over 6.6 million and 6.7 million students, respectively. Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali-speaking students achieved some of the highest pass rates, with 87.4%, 87.4%, and 84.5%, respectively.

In higher secondary exams, Hindi and English dominated, though the overall pass rate dropped slightly to 82.5% from 84.9% in secondary exams. Marathi and Punjabi-medium students again showed strong performance, with pass rates above 85%.

The data also revealed significant disparities within states with multiple boards. In Odisha and West Bengal, the gap between Class X and XI results widened, suggesting the need for a more unified curriculum and assessment approach to ensure consistency in educational standards and outcomes.

In higher secondary education, science remained the most popular stream, chosen by 43% of students, followed by arts (39%) and commerce (13%).

A gender disparity was evident, with more girls opting for arts and more boys for science. However, girls outperformed boys across all streams.

Management-wise, girls were more likely to register and appear for exams in government-managed schools, while boys dominated in private and government-aided schools. Despite this, girls consistently outperformed boys in pass percentages across all management types.

Overall, private schools had the highest pass rates, with government schools lagging behind.

The 2023 examination results highlight both achievements and areas needing improvement within the Indian education system.

The disparities in performance across boards, challenges in student retention, and the need for a more standardised curriculum are critical issues requiring attention.

As India continues to evolve its educational framework, these insights will be crucial in shaping policies to ensure equitable and quality education for all students across the country.