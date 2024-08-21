Plane crashlands in Jamshedpur, 2 pilots go missing

RANCHI: A trainee aircraft, which went missing after takeoff on Wednesday morning, is still missing while this report was being filed till late in the evening. The two pilots are have gone missing and intensive search operation has been launched to track them.

There were two pilots on board the plane. Searches were also being conducted in adjoining Purulia district of West Bengal. According to officials, the aircraft took off from Sonari airport in Jamshedpur at around 11 am and was last located near Nimdih in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of East Singhbhum.

According an eyewitness, he saw a small white plane falling into the Chandil Dam. He also informed the district administration about the incident following which, Seraikela NDRF has been asked by the district administration to start the rescue operations, which will be started on Wednesday.

The eye witness claimed that he saw the plane falling into the water at some distance, while he was taking bath near Andahudu village.