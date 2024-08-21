Rahul campaign forced govt to roll back lateral entry, claims Kharge

NEW DELHI: As the Centre took a U-turn on the lateral entry recruitment on Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was due to the campaign run by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and the INDIA bloc parties.

In a post on X, Kharge said that the Congress party’s fight for social justice for Dalits, tribals, backward and weaker sections has foiled the BJP’s plans to snatch away reservation. “Long live the Constitution! Modi government’s letter on lateral entry shows that only the power of the Constitution can defeat the arrogance of a dictatorial regime,” he said, adding “But as long as the BJP-RSS are in power, it will keep adopting new tactics to snatch away reservation. We all have to be careful.”

“Whether it is the long term capital gain/Indexation attack on the middle class in the budget, or referring the Waqf Bill to JPC, or putting the Broadcast Bill on the back-burner, the power of the people and the Opposition is saving the country from the Modi government,” he said.

Responding to the development, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Congress will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs and foil the “conspiracies” of the BJP.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “We will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs. We will foil the BJP’s conspiracies like that of ‘lateral entry’ at any cost. I am saying it again, by removing the 50% reservation cap, we will ensure social justice on the basis of caste census.”

The government on Tuesday asked the UPSC to cancel the latest lateral entry recruitment, amid a row over reservation in the advertised posts.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said it succumbed to the unity of the ‘PDA’. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that “lateral entry” was aimed at filling up posts with those inclined towards the RSS, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP.