Tech-savvy Uttarakhand forest dept taps AI to reduce chances of human-wildlife conflict

DEHRADUN: To minimize human-wildlife conflict, the Uttarakhand Forest Department is leveraging both traditional methods and modern technology. For the first time, the forest department will receive alerts via Artificial Intelligence (AI) as soon as tigers, elephants, and leopards step out of the forest and move towards human settlements.

Corbett Tiger Reserve officials are thrilled with the encouraging results from a trial launched about 10 days ago, which used AI to track wildlife. If the experiment proves successful, the department plans to deploy the technology at other sensitive locations.

