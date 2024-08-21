Tech-savvy Uttarakhand forest dept taps AI to reduce chances of human-wildlife conflict

DEHRADUN: To minimize human-wildlife conflict, the Uttarakhand Forest Department is leveraging both traditional methods and modern technology. For the first time, the forest department will receive alerts via Artificial Intelligence (AI) as soon as tigers, elephants, and leopards step out of the forest and move towards human settlements.
Corbett Tiger Reserve officials are thrilled with the encouraging results from a trial launched about 10 days ago, which used AI to track wildlife. If the experiment proves successful, the department plans to deploy the technology at other sensitive locations.
The forest department is now embracing technology alongside traditional methods. For the first time, AI is being utilized to enhance wildlife tracking and management. This innovative approach marks a significant step forward in the department’s efforts to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and protect India’s precious wildlife.
Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Sameer Sinha told this newspaper that the department has initiated a project to track wildlife movement using AI technology and modern camera traps in areas bordering the forest. “Two new camera traps have been installed in Corbett Tiger Reserve,” he said.
“Unlike traditional camera traps that required physical removal of memory chips to retrieve photos, the new setup enables real-time monitoring, thus enhancing our ability to respond promptly to human-wildlife conflicts,” Sinha said.
“The newly acquired cameras boast extended battery life and memory capacity. Equipped with SIM cards and internet support, these cameras transmit photos via the internet after capture. However, their effectiveness will be limited to areas with internet connectivity,” he said.
Corbett Tiger Reserve director Dr Saket Badola said the cameras will transmit photos to our server, where AI technology will identify the wildlife species and instantly send alerts. This will enable us to quickly notify villagers, reducing the likelihood of man-animal incidents.”
Increasing toll of attacks
This year up to August 19, 31 people have succumbed to wildlife attacks, with 149 more sustaining injuries. In 2023, 66 people died and 330 were injured in similar incidents. In 2022, 82 people lost their lives due to human-wildlife conflicts in. The trend underscores the need for effective measures.