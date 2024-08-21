Thane POCSO case: Court extends custody of accused; internet suspended, schools closed in Badlapur after protests

The injured police personnel are being treated at different local hospitals, he said.

"A total of 40 persons have been arrested so far in connection with stone-pelting and other crimes. Attempts to identify other offenders are on.CCTVs footages and video news clippings are being examined," he added.

Commissioner of Government Railway Police (GRP) Ravindra Shisve said one FIR has been registered in connection with the violence at Badlapur railway station and 32 persons have been arrested.

"Seven to eight railway police personnel, including officials, were injured in the stone-pelting," he said.

"The situation is normal and under control today," he said.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for sexually abusing the two girl students of the kindergarten.

As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

A local court on Wednesday extended till August 26 the police custody of the accused, he was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in the district this morning amid tight police security.

The court ordered the extension of his police custody till August 26, following which he was taken away by the police in a van, a senior official said.

In the wake of the incident, the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant.

The state government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

Angry parents of the school children and local citizens, including several women, gathered outside the school on Tuesday morning and also resorted to a 'rail roko' protest at the railway station, blocking the path of local trains from around 8.30 am.

Some of the protesters, including women, later damaged the school property by breaking its gate, window panes, benches and doors.

The school where the incident happened belongs to a close relative of a BJP leader from Badlapur, sources said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he has ordered the formation of a special investigation team headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said action will be taken against the school.

He said the case will be fast-tracked and the guilty won't be spared.

Talking to a news channel, senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who has been appointed as the special public prosecutor in the sexual abuse case, condemned the inordinate delay by the police in lodging an FIR in the case.

"This is a sensitive case. It is shameful why the police officers did not not take up the matter seriously. Why the senior police officials ignored the complaint will definitely be probed and those found guilty will be punished. The most important thing is that during such cases, if the police delay in taking cognisance, then crucial evidence is lost," he said.

Opposition parties have targeted the Mahayuti government over the issue.