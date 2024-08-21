We hope for early return of peace, stability in region: PM Modi ahead of Ukraine visit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his visit to Kyiv, Ukrainian capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region. Modi's visit to Ukraine, scheduled from August 21 to 23, marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

In a statement before his departure, Modi said, "From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine." He added, "I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict."

Modi emphasized India's support for peace, stating, "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

Before travelling to Kyiv, Modi will visit Poland for a two-day engagement. He described Poland as a "key economic partner" of India in Central Europe, noting that their mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism reinforces their relationship. PM Modi stated, "I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership."

During his time in Poland, Modi will also interact with the vibrant Indian community residing there.