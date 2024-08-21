Wrestling with change: Navigating shifting norms in Haryana

In the sprawling fields of Haryana, where tradition runs deep and gender roles have long been set in stone, a quiet revolution is taking place—one that pits the strength of tradition against the will of change. The battleground? The wrestling mats where women are defying centuries of patriarchal norms to claim their place, not just in sports, but in society at large. The 2024 Paris Olympics, where India’s female wrestlers took centre stage, is the latest chapter in this unfolding story of transformation. Yet, as with any battle, victories are hard-won and setbacks are inevitable.
Social norms, deeply embedded in any society, dictate much of our behaviour, shaping choices and reinforcing societal structures. Haryana, known for its conservative and patriarchal culture, is experiencing a significant shift. Historically, the state had one of the lowest girl-child sex ratios, symbolising entrenched gender biases. Yet today, we witness a transformation—evidenced by improved sex ratios, higher enrollment of girls in schools, and delayed marriage ages. This progress is the result of relentless efforts by various stakeholders who have worked to challenge and change the status quo. The rise of female wrestlers in Haryana has become one of the most visible symbols of this social shift, as these athletes challenge the deeply ingrained belief that wrestling is a male preserve.
However, the path towards change is not without unforeseen twists and turns. Several women from Haryana have levelled serious allegations of misconduct against officials of the wrestling federation. While the events are still very recent and continuously unfolding, they offer us an opportunity to investigate the complicated dynamics of shifting norm equilibria. How do old norms that have been abandoned find their way back into the fabric of society? What forces are at work that can jeopardise hard-won success and impose new costs on the implementation of new norms? Changing norms, therefore, require an understanding of the complex interplay of social forces and individual agency. Even when new norms are embraced, there is always the possibility that old norms will reappear because of societal pressures or changing circumstances.
The 2024 Paris Olympics have profoundly impacted the gender norms surrounding female wrestlers in Haryana. The mere presence of female athletes on the global stage underscores the progress in breaking down rigid gender barriers and symbolises how far Haryana’s women have come, inspiring a new generation of girls to challenge the notion that wrestling—and, by extension, strength—is an exclusively male domain. On the other hand, the lack of medals in female wrestling and the controversies surrounding performances may fuel a regressive narrative that women should not wrestle or are not capable of competing at the highest levels, which could reinforce old norms
The claims of misconduct within the wrestling organisation and the outcomes at the Paris Olympics demonstrate a potential lash-back effect. This refers to the resurgence of old norms and resistance to advancements that threaten established power structures. The claims against authorities in this case may create a narrative that perpetuates the assumption that women should not wrestle. This backlash threatens to destroy the hard-won accomplishments made over many years of hard work. Legislating new norms does not ensure their integration into society. The imposition of new norms frequently finds resistance, and the costs of compliance can be significant. If parents believe that their daughters’ safety and well-being are jeopardised or that their efforts will not lead to success, they may be hesitant to encourage their daughters’ wrestling involvement, promoting the reemergence of old norms.
Proactive steps can be taken to ensure that hard fought change is not surrendered. For one, credible social leaders should reiterate their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers, highlighting that this aberration does not tarnish the entire spectrum of sports. Further, the fact that millions of people have come out in support of the protesting wrestlers and very few voices have tried to defend the errant sports officials should be highlighted. Concrete steps like offering more sports scholarships and coaching facilities for upcoming women wrestlers would also be a good signal. If these, and similar steps are immediately taken, we should mercifully be able to prevent the lash-back effect and ensure that the progress made is not only preserved but built upon.
The resilience of Haryana’s female wrestlers serves as a beacon of progress and a reminder of the vigilance required to safeguard these gains. Their journey is a testament to perseverance in the face of entrenched gender norms. The future of Haryana’s women in wrestling—and all areas of life—depends on our commitment to fostering an environment where they can thrive, free from the shadows of past injustices and unburdened by old norms.
(Views are personal)