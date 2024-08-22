One Al-Qaeda 'inspired' module busted 14 persons from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The Special cell of the Delhi police, in coordination with its counterparts in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, has busted an Al-Qaeda-inspired module and detained 14 people who were undergoing weapons handling training.

Al-Qaeda is a banned terrorist organization listed in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. It is proscribed under section 35 of the UAPA.

Sharing details about the operation, a senior police officer said that the module, was being led by one Dr Ishtiyaq based in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

He added that the members of the module had received "indoctrination" and weapons training at various locations.

"The six individuals, who were being trained in weapon handling, were nabbed from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Apart from them, eight more suspects have been detained from Jharkhand and UP," the officer said.

He said that multiple teams of the anti-terror unit are interrogating the suspects at various locations.

The Delhi cops have also recovered arms, ammunition, and objectionable literature from multiple locations.

As per top official sources, the sleuths of the Special Cell have so far conducted raids at 15 places in Ranchi, one each in Rajasthan and Aligarh.

Notably, last year a Delhi court had convicted four operatives of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) for conspiracy to commit terror acts across the country and recruiting members for the terror group. The convicts, identified as Mohd Asif, Mohd Abdul Rehman, Zafar Masood, and Abdul Sami, were convicted under sections 18 and 18B of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.