17 lakh people affected in Tripura floods, educational institutions to remain closed

GUWAHATI: Tripura is reeling under one of the worst floods in decades, prompting the state government to announce the closure of all educational institutions until further notice.

According to government sources, 12 people lost their lives in the floods and landslides till Thursday. The deluge affected a population of 17 lakh – over 65,000 of them are taking shelter in relief camps.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and took stock of the flood situation in the state.

"The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required. The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis,” the home minister posted on X after talking to Saha.