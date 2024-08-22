17 lakh people affected in Tripura floods, educational institutions to remain closed

GUWAHATI: Tripura is reeling under one of the worst floods in decades, prompting the state government to announce the closure of all educational institutions until further notice.
According to government sources, 12 people lost their lives in the floods and landslides till Thursday. The deluge affected a population of 17 lakh – over 65,000 of them are taking shelter in relief camps.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and took stock of the flood situation in the state.
"The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required. The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis,” the home minister posted on X after talking to Saha.
IMD continue red alert on eight districts of Tripura
The Tripura CM said the decision on shutting down the educational institutions was taken due to the current flood situation. He said the state government deployed an MI-17 helicopter to Amarpur to evacuate stranded persons.
“This is part of our sustained efforts to provide critical support and assistance to flood-affected areas. We’re committed to reaching those in need,” Saha said.
Even as the flood situation remained grim, the Indian Meteorological Department continued its red alert for all eight districts in the state which recorded 233 mm rainfall from 8.30 am of August 21 till 8.30 am of Thursday.
The government sources said the floods damaged 1,055 houses, either fully or partially. Hundreds of trees, which got uprooted, blocked many arterial roads, thereby disrupting traffic.
The floods damaged railway tracks, forcing the Northeast Frontier Railways to cancel 10 local trains.
The Assam Rifles is among the agencies engaged in the rescue of the flood-affected people.
A defence statement said the Assam Rifles personnel were deployed to different places.
“Today, over 750 people were evacuated all over the state. Medical aid and other assistance are also being provisioned wherever required. Assam Rifles is working in close coordination with civil administration and NDRF teams in the state to alleviate the difficulties of stranded citizens,” the statement said.