Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi to visit Manipur amidst ongoing violence

NEW DELHI: The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, is scheduled to visit the strife-torn state of Manipur. This will be the Army Chief's first visit to the state since he assumed office as the 30th COAS from General Manoj Pande on June 30, 2024.

Sources indicate that the Chief will be on a two-day visit to Manipur starting from August 23.

"The Chief will be reviewing the security situation as he will be meeting the senior Army ground Commanders of the formations in the state. He is also expected to meet the senior leadership of the other security forces.", said the sources.

The situation in Manipur has been precarious, with hundreds of deaths and thousands of people displaced due to ongoing violence between Kuki, Meitei, and Naga groups that began in May 2023.

On the ground, the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Manipur Police are working to control the situation.

Kudiep Singh, former Director General of the CRPF, appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is serving as a security advisor to the Manipur government.

In an effort to manage the situation, the Indian government has not only suspended the Free Movement Regime (FMR) but also plans to fence the entire 1,643 km-long India-Myanmar border. This task is complicated by the complex topography and the ethnic ties shared between people on both sides of the border.

Reports have emerged of people from Myanmar entering India since violent clashes erupted with the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Military) ruling the country.

Previously, the two countries followed the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which allowed people from both sides to enter up to 16 kilometers into each other's territory without a visa.