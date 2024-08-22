Ayodhya gangrape: Shopping complex of accused SP leader demolished

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya district administration razed an illegal multi-storey shopping complex owned by rape-accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Moid Khan.
Three bulldozers and an excavator were used to bring down the building that had come up on 4,000 square feet of land and valued at around Rs 3 crore. The demolition took place under heavy security.
Moid Khan, 65, was arrested on July 30, along with his servant, Raju Khan, in connection with the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya. Moreover, the minor gangrape survivor had to undergo the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) procedure at Queen Mary’s Hospital in Lucknow on August 7.
After his arrest in the case, Moid Khan’s another illegal structure - a bakery, built on a 3,000 square feet area, was also bulldozed, early this month.
The revenue department had questioned the legality of the shopping complex and had served a show-cause notice on Moid Khan stating that the structure could be demolished if the legality of the complex was not substantiated. As per revenue records, the complex was partially built on a public road in Bhadarsa under the Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya.
According to Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), Secretary Satyendra Singh, the shopping complex was demolished based on the report of SDM, Sohawal.
He noted that other illegal properties owned by Moid Khan were under scanner including a basic school land.
“The illegal complex demolished by the Ayodhya district authorities was constructed on the pond and Chak Road land (a lane of the village). The construction lacked an approved building plan and the owner had been served multiple notices following the inspections from authorities,” Singh told media persons in Ayodhya.
“Despite this, no corrective measures were taken by the builder. In June, a demolition order was issued by the court, and the current action is being carried out in compliance with that order,” he added.
The district administration was well-prepared ahead of the demolition of the 4,000-square ft shopping complex. A day before the demolition, the Punjab National Bank (PNB), which was operating from within the complex, was relocated.
On Thursday, three bulldozers, an excavator, three companies of PAC, and forces from several police stations arrived at the site. The demolition was conducted under the supervision of ADA Secretary Satyendra Singh and SDM Sohawal Ashok Kumar Saini.
Rashid, the Chairman of Bhadarsa Municipal Panchayat and close associate of the accused is also under police scanner for coercing the rape survivor and her family to withdraw the case. Rashid’s weapon licences have been revoked, and he has been denied anticipatory bail by the court. Despite court orders, Rashid has not appeared at the local police station to give his statement. Meanwhile, Moid Khan has also filed for bail in the POCSO court.
As per SDM Ashok Kumar Saini, a large portion of the land for a basic school is also under illegal occupation by a madrasa, managed by Rashid. The BJP district chief has demanded an investigation into illegal tenders and works related to Rashid. Ayodhya police have also started legal proceedings to get the DNA tests of the accused done. “DNA tests will provide conclusive evidence," an officer said.