Ayodhya gangrape: Shopping complex of accused SP leader demolished

LUCKNOW: Ayodhya district administration razed an illegal multi-storey shopping complex owned by rape-accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Moid Khan.

Three bulldozers and an excavator were used to bring down the building that had come up on 4,000 square feet of land and valued at around Rs 3 crore. The demolition took place under heavy security.

Moid Khan, 65, was arrested on July 30, along with his servant, Raju Khan, in connection with the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya. Moreover, the minor gangrape survivor had to undergo the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) procedure at Queen Mary’s Hospital in Lucknow on August 7.

After his arrest in the case, Moid Khan’s another illegal structure - a bakery, built on a 3,000 square feet area, was also bulldozed, early this month.

The revenue department had questioned the legality of the shopping complex and had served a show-cause notice on Moid Khan stating that the structure could be demolished if the legality of the complex was not substantiated. As per revenue records, the complex was partially built on a public road in Bhadarsa under the Purakalandar police station area of Ayodhya.

According to Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), Secretary Satyendra Singh, the shopping complex was demolished based on the report of SDM, Sohawal.