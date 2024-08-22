Body of trainee pilot found as search continues for missing aircraft in Jharkhand

JAMSHEDPUR: The body of the trainee pilot who was on board the two-seater aircraft that went missing after taking off from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur was found in the Chandil dam on Thursday, officials said.

The trainer aircraft, a Cessna 152 owned by a private flying school, went missing after taking off from the Sonari aerodrome on Tuesday morning, following which a mega search operation was launched in the nearby areas, including the reservoir of the dam, to locate it, they said.

As the search continued in the reservoir, where it was suspected to have crashed, a body was found floating this morning, they said.

It was later identified as that of trainee pilot Subhrodeep Dutta, a resident of Adityapur in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district, they added.