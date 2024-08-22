Day after mob attacked police station in Madhya Pradesh, key accused's house demolished

BHOPAL: A day after a mob protesting alleged statements against Prophet Mohammad and Islam attacked a police station leaving many police personnel and a woman journalist injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, the local administration on Thursday bulldozed the palatial house of the man accused of having led the violent mob.

Just a few hours after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asked the Chhatarpur district administration and police to act sternly against the perpetrators of the violence at Chhatarpur Kotwali police station, the administration bulldozed the house of Haji Shahzad Ali at a prime location in Chhatarpur (342 km from Bhopal). Officials said that the house had been built without permission.

According to Chhatarpur district police superintendent Agam Jain, as many as 46 named accused and 100-150 unidentified accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder, assaulting public servants, breaching public peace, rioting and causing damage to government property and also under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

“Since Wednesday evening, countless raids have been conducted by the police across Chhatarpur district. So far, 18 accused have been arrested,” Jain informed.