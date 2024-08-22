Delhi HC directs man to apologise for making offensive statement against Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed an 'X' user to apologise to Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for his "offensive" comment against him on the social media platform.

Observing that people should be temperate on the social media and apologise if they get "carried away", Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked the user to publish his apology on his handle on 'X', formerly called 'Twitter', in one week while "giving context of the offensive tweet" and retain the post for two months.

The court, which was dealing with Zubair's petition to quash an FIR registered against him following his online spat with this social media user, noted that the user had expressed regret before the city police for calling the petitioner "offensive communal names" and claimed that there was no malice to hurt or offend Zubair.

"He has chosen the unfortunate words. Let him put it (apology) out on his Twitter handle... We want people to be temperate on social media and if you get carried away then first thing you have to do is at least apologise," Justice Bhambhani said.

"If he has expressed regret and said 'niyat nahi thi', let him atone for that," he added.

In 2020, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child on the social media platform after he responded to the Twitter user who was using a picture with his minor daughter as a display picture on the platform.