If schools are not safe, what does a child do? Bombay HC express shock in Badlapur minors sexual assault case

The bench said it was appalled to note that the Badlapur police had not probed the case properly.

"Such serious matters where girls as young as three and four-year-olds have been sexually assaulted... how can the police take it so lightly," the court questioned.

"If schools are not a safe place what is a child supposed to do? What did a three and four-year-old child do? This is absolutely shocking," the court said.

The bench said it was not at all "happy" with the manner in which the Badlapur police handled the case.

"We are only interested in seeing that the victim girls get justice and this is exactly what the police should have also been interested in," HC said.

The bench directed the police to ensure all support is given to the victims and their families.

The victims should not be victimised further, it said.

"In this case, the girls complained, there might be so many cases which may have gone unnoticed," the bench said.

The court said the families of the girls ought to have been shown some support by the police but it was not done in this case.

"First thing, the police should have filed FIR. School authorities were silent. This discourages people from coming forward," the court said.

"People should not lose faith in the police system or the judicial system. If the public had to come to the streets then think about the future," the HC said.