AIIMS, RML, IGH doctors call off strike in response to SC appeal

Hours after the Supreme Court of India appealed to the doctors holding nationwide protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata to return to work, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AlIMS, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) and Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH) in New Delhi informed that they are calling off their 11-day strike.

In a statement, the RDA of AIIMS said that the decision was in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.

"In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AlIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for taking cognizance of the RG Kar Medical College incident and addressing the broader issue of safety and security for healthcare workers across the country," the statement said.

The association also acknowledged the setting up of a National Task Force by the SC to address the concerns put forth by the protesters.

"We also commend the formation of the National Task Force to ensure that these concerns are addressed promptly and effectively. We strongly urge the authorities to strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Supreme Court," the statement said.