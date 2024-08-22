Indian Coast Guard holds maiden oil preparedness response & cooperation course for ASEAN countries

NEW DELHI: The maiden two-week International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Oil Preparedness Response and Cooperation (OPRC) course for Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) commenced at the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC), Chennai.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday said this inaugural course, which began on 19 August is "hosting participants from seven ASEAN countries, with two officers each from Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia."

The ICG-run RMPRC was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Sindh recently, on 18 August. The establishment of the RMPRC fulfils a key commitment made during the maiden India-ASEAN Defense Ministers' meeting in Cambodia on November 22, 2022.

The establishment of the RMPRC represents a significant advancement in regional cooperation and capacity building for marine pollution response, underscoring our commitment to protecting our oceans and coastal environments.

“The RMPRC is a pioneer facility in the region, specifically designed to coordinate and enhance responses to marine pollution incidents, including Oil and Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS), affecting the coastal waters of the Indian Ocean Region,” the ICG said.

The centre will oversee emergency incidents by providing advisory and support through a dedicated Emergency Response Centre.

"A 24/7 emergency hotline has been established at the centre to offer real-time assistance to response managers, guiding them on response strategies, techniques, and equipment. The centre will focus on capacity building through meaningful training by conducting regular Pollution Response training (IMO OPRC Level I & II courses) for FFCs in the Region.”

As the Central Coordinating Agency for marine oil spill responses at the national level, the ICG is dedicated to supporting regional countries in building their capabilities for effective pollution management.