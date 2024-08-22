Indian government denies Dumbur Dam role in Bangladesh flooding

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has clarified that recent flooding in eight eastern districts of Bangladesh is not due to the release of waters from the Dumbur Dam on the Gumti River. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement refuting local media and protesters' claims that India was responsible for the flood.

According to the Indian government, the current flooding in Bangladesh is primarily due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the Gumti River, which flows through both India and Bangladesh. The statement highlighted that “the flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam.” It further mentioned that “it is factually incorrect to say that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti River in Tripura.”

The Dumbur Dam, located over 120 kilometres upstream from the Bangladesh border, is a low-height (approximately 30 meters) dam used for power generation. The dam supplies 40 MW of power to Bangladesh. The Indian government emphasised that the dam’s location and its operational height are not significant enough to cause flooding in Bangladesh.