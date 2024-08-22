Long-delayed population census may start in September, likely to take 18 months to finish: Report

India is likely to commence its long-pending population census in September, according to a report by Reuters, citing official government sources. Originally scheduled for completion in 2021, the decennial census had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was further pushed back due to technical and logistical hurdles.

The new survey is expected to take around 18 months to finish once it starts next month, officials directly involved in the matter told Reuters.

The process is awaiting final approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office, as per the report citing official sources.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), responsible for overseeing the census, along with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), has established a timeline with the goal of releasing the results by March 2026. This timeline will encompass data spanning a 15-year period, according to the officials.

Both the MHA and MoSPI have not responded to Reuters' requests for comment on the matter.

India's population was 121.1 crore based on the last census held in 2011.

Between then and now, the United Nations projected in an April 2023 report that India had surpassed China for the first time to become the world's most populous country, with an estimated population of over 142 crore (1,425,775,850).