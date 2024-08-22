PM Modi expresses concern over conflict in Ukraine, West Asia

``The conflict in Ukraine and West Asia is a matter of concern for us. India has reiterated that solutions to conflict cannot be found on the battlefield. The loss of innocent lives is a matter of grave concern. We recommend the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to work with other nations to help a resolution,’’ said PM Modi.

An Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland after a four-decade gap.

``Finally after 45 years! PM Modi it is good to see you in Warsaw,’’ said PM Tusk.