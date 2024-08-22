Prominent Dalit leader Shyam Rajak quits RJD, likely to join JD(U)

PATNA: Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered a major setback on Thursday when former Bihar minister and prominent Dalit leader Shyam Rajak resigned from his post as the party's national general secretary and from primary membership.
Sources claim that Rajak is likely to join the ruling Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “I will talk about my plans next week,” he remarked.
Rajak posted his resignation letter addressed to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on ‘X’, commenting, “I was cheated as I am not a keen player of chess. You were making moves and I was only fulfilling my long association with you.”
The senior Dalit leader did not cite any specific reasons for quitting the RJD. He was reportedly displeased with the RJD leadership for not giving him a prominent party post. Rajak is likely to contest the election from Phulwari in the 2025 assembly elections.
His favored Phulwari constituency (reserved) was given to RJD ally CPI (ML), whose Gopal Ravidas won the seat in the 2020 assembly election. Rajak had previously represented the seat in the state assembly.
Rajak reportedly wanted to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Samastipur, but the seat was allotted to Congress.
Rajak served as a minister from 2010-15 and 2019-20. He had previously quit the RJD in 2009 to join the JD (U) but returned to the RJD in August 2020 when he was the state industry minister.
Rajak, who is believed to have met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar before quitting the RJD, is likely to be given a key post in either JD (U) or the coalition government once he joins the party.
Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav told media persons, “It is not a big deal if he leaves; elections are approaching. Stay well wherever you have gone. What is there to say in this? It is not going to make any difference to the health of the organization.”
“Our party is guided by the principles of socialist icons like Ram Manohar Lohia, Karpoori Thakur, and Lalu Prasad. People come and go; it hardly matters,” he said in response to a media query.