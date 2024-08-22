Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi, Congress pledges to safeguard J&K's resources

SRINAGAR: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the Congress and the INDIA alliance have shaken Modi's confidence.

Addressing Congress workers in a local hotel in Srinagar, Gandhi stated, “One thing has changed after the Lok Sabha polls and you must have seen it on TV. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confidence has been shaken by Congress and the INDIA alliance. We have broken his self-confidence and his psychology.”

Gandhi asserted that Modi was defeated by the Congress ideology and the INDIA alliance's focus on love, unity, and respect. “We did not resort to any violence and did not use bad words. We told Narendra Modi clearly that what you think you are, you are not that,” he added.

During his visit, Gandhi emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to love and unity. “I want to tell J&K people, especially youth, that we have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. Hate cannot be defeated by hate but by love and affection. And we have to unitedly defeat the hate through love,” Gandhi said.