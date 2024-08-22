Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi, Congress pledges to safeguard J&K's resources

SRINAGAR: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the Congress and the INDIA alliance have shaken Modi's confidence.
Addressing Congress workers in a local hotel in Srinagar, Gandhi stated, “One thing has changed after the Lok Sabha polls and you must have seen it on TV. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confidence has been shaken by Congress and the INDIA alliance. We have broken his self-confidence and his psychology.”
Gandhi asserted that Modi was defeated by the Congress ideology and the INDIA alliance's focus on love, unity, and respect. “We did not resort to any violence and did not use bad words. We told Narendra Modi clearly that what you think you are, you are not that,” he added.
During his visit, Gandhi emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to love and unity. “I want to tell J&K people, especially youth, that we have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. Hate cannot be defeated by hate but by love and affection. And we have to unitedly defeat the hate through love,” Gandhi said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who arrived in Srinagar alongside Gandhi, also addressed the gathering. Kharge criticized Modi as a “master of lies” and urged the people not to trust him. “If you trust in him, you will end. If any party can save the country, it is only the Congress party,” Kharge asserted. He also referred to Modi’s past claim of securing 400 seats in the parliamentary polls, noting that Modi was limited to just over 200 seats.
Kharge highlighted the security situation in J&K under Modi’s rule, stating that there have been 2,350 terror incidents and 377 civilian deaths in the region. He underscored the importance of the upcoming J&K Assembly elections, expressing hope that the Congress would win 40-45 seats. “Congress would work to protect J&K’s land, forests, etc.,” Kharge affirmed.
The Congress party is currently reviewing its preparations for the Assembly polls and is expected to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement with the National Conference for the 90-seat J&K Assembly. The elections will be held in three phases starting on September 18.