State of affairs: PhD scholar sells dry fruits and spices on cart in Shopian

SRINAGAR: Amid growing unemployment, a PhD scholar with double BEd hailing from J&K Pulwama district is selling dry fruits and spices on a cart in a market at Shopian district in south Kashmir to earn a living.

Dr Manzoor-ul- Hasan, a PhD scholar and lecturer in political science, has done his Master’s in Public Administration, is a double BEd and has PG diplomas in Computer Application and Disaster Management.

Due to being highly qualified, he should have been most sought after luminary in the field of higher education and academics but shockingly he is a seller of dry fruits on a roadside near Hospital Road, Shopian in south Kashmir.

“I have worked as a contractual lecturer for 13 years in different degree colleges. I taught in Degree College Pattan, Degree College Anantnag, Degree College Sumbal, Degree College Gool, Jammu, Degree College Tangmarg, etc,” said Manzoor, a father of two daughters. “My specialisation is in International Relations and I am an approved counsellor of 38 subjects in IGNOU,” he said.

However, despite teaching students and possessing high qualifications, he chose a cart to sell dry fruit to manage his family expenses.