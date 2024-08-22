Whistleblower doc, who flagged graft under Ghosh, moves HC for ED probe

NEW DELHI: Former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Akhtar Ali, has moved the High Court seeking an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation against its ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, alleging financial irregularities by him during his tenure at the state-run facility.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Ali to file the petition, seeking an order directing the ED to probe alleged financial irregularities against Ghosh.

Ali had earlier shot off a letter to the state vigilance department two years ago, flagging serious charges of corruption against Ghosh. Ali said he had warned Ghosh many times, but he was “adamant.”

Ghosh has come under intense scrutiny following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor within the hospital premises. He faces several serious allegations, including corruption and misconduct.

Ali claimed he was being warned by Swasthya Bhavan officials to withdraw his complaint. Sources in the state health department said they did not receive any complaint from any officials of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. “As the matter is sub juice, we don’t want to comment,” said an official.