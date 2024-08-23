Badlapur sexual assault: Opposition calls off Maharashtra bandh after court order, will wear black armbands, tape

After the Bombay High Court order asking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) not to hold a statewide bandh in Maharashtra over the sexual assault of two kindergarten girls in a school at Badlapur in Thane, the Opposition has decided to protest by wearing black armbands and putting black tape on their mouths.

This came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed seeking a declaration that the bandh is illegal and unconstitutional.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar pronounced the order on Friday. The court said, “Until further orders, all parties are restrained from proceeding with the bandh on August 24 or any other subsequent date.”

Reacting to the HC order, Sharad Pawar said they have decided to call off the Maharashtra bandh. He said that the bandh was called to express the people’s feelings and anger against the Badlapur incident. “The intention of the bandh was to draw the government's attentions and the decision was taken within the legal and constitutional framework. But the high court has asked to restrain from calling it therefore we decided to call off the bandh,” the former Union agriculture minister said.