Bulldozer action: House of mob violence accused in MP demolished

BHOPAL: A day after a mob protesting objectionable statements about Prophet Mohammad and Islam, attacked a police station leaving many police personnel and a woman journalist injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, the local administration bulldozed on Thursday the palatial house of the man who had allegedly led the violent mob.

Just a few hours after the state’s chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav asked the Chhatarpur district administration-police to act sternly against the perpetrators of the violence at Chhatarpur Kotwali police station, the administration bulldozed the palatial house built by one of the key accused Haji Shahzad Ali without permission at prime location in Chhatarpur (342 km from Bhopal).

Haji Shahzad Ali, who is reportedly the former Chhatarpur district Congress president and also the ex-Sadar (top Muslim leader) , was allegedly among the key men, who had led the violent mob which attacked the Chhatarpur Kotwali police station on Wednesday afternoon. According to Chhatarpur district police superintendent Agam Jain, as many as 46 named accused and 100-150 unidentified accused, have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Congress chief accused

