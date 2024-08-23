Crane used in Surat Metro construction collapses onto nearby bungalow, no casualties

The incident occurred while cranes were being used to install a gantry for launching metro span segments or girders.

The cranes failed one after another, causing the gantry to crash, demolishing part of the bungalow and crushing three parked cars. The crane operator sustained minor injuries, while no civilians were harmed in the incident.

Divisional Fire Officer Hardik Patel said that the team was erecting an object through the crane, and during that, a portion of the crane fell on the building.

"We received a call that a crane has fallen onto a nearby building during metro construction work. They were erecting an object through the crane, and during that, a portion of the crane fell on the building. There has been no loss of life. The bungalow on which it fell, no one currently resides there, and it has already been sold," Patel told ANI.

Notably, this is the second infrastructural issue involving the under-construction Surat Metro project within the last 30 days.

On July 30, a section of the under-construction metro bridge on the Saroli-Kadodara road developed cracks and tilted to one side. A concrete girder of the bridge had cracked just hours after being launched onto the pillars.