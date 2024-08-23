Five labourers killed in roof collapse at Madhya Pradesh resort construction site

INDORE: Five labourers were killed when the roof slab of an under-construction cottage at a resort collapsed in Choral village, Mhow tehsil, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday night. The incident occurred about 40 km from the district headquarters while the workers were sleeping under the slab.

According to Indore (Rural) Superintendent of Police Hitika Wasal, the police were informed about the collapse around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

"Police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation immediately. The operation has ended with the recovery of five bodies. We have launched an investigation into the incident," Wasal told PTI over the phone from the scene.

The accident was discovered in the morning when other labourers arrived at the site for work. Initially, an official had reported that one worker was killed and five others were trapped under the debris. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.